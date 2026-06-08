Death toll from powerful Philippines quake rises to 15

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The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Philippines has climbed 15, according to officials from the Philippine Office of Civil Defense, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

According to local civil defence office director Rodrigo Sosmeña, 12 of the fatalities were reported in Soccsksargen - a region spanning four provinces and one city: South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City.

At least 129 people were reportedly injured in the region, he added.

Tsunami warnings were issued after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck ​off southern Philippines on Monday, ‌the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

News.Az