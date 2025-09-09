Indonesia moves to incentivize electric motorcycle purchases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indonesian government will provide incentives for electric motorcycle purchases as part of an economic stimulus package aimed at accelerating the transition to clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels, a senior official said Tuesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Susiwijono Moegiarso, secretary at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, said the incentives will be included in the third-quarter stimulus package.

He noted that the government is still reviewing the distribution mechanism to make the incentives more accessible to the public, as the previous program had not been fully utilized.

Earlier, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said the ministry had prepared an electric motorcycle incentive scheme and was ready to implement it once the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs finalized the subsidy amount and the implementation schedule.

News.Az