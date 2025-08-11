Indonesia's installed renewable power capacity rises to 15.2 GW in H1

+ ↺ − 16 px

The capacity of installed renewable power plants in Indonesia increased by 876.5 megawatts (MW) in the first half of this year, bringing the total capacity to 15.2 gigawatts (GW), according to the country's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Monday, News.az reports citing BBC.

"The installed capacity of renewable power plants in 2025 has reached 15.2 gigawatts," Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia told a press conference at the ministry.

According to him, the growth in installed capacity was driven by geothermal, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, and mini-hydro power plants.

News.Az