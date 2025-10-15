Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupts again

In response, the country’s volcanology agency issued the highest-level aviation alert, warning of potential hazards to air travel in the region, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center reported that the volcano, located on Flores Island, recorded a strong eruption at 1:35 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

A Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation at the red level, the highest alert, has been issued to warn aircraft to avoid flying below 6 kilometers near the volcano due to potential ash clouds that could disrupt flights.

Local communities were also urged to remain vigilant for possible lava floods during heavy rains and to wear masks to reduce exposure to volcanic ash that may affect respiratory health.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, standing at 1,584 meters high, is among the 127 active volcanoes in Indonesia.