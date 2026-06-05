Mount Everest climber recounts moment he lost guide who survived alone for six days

Mount Everest climber recounts moment he lost guide who survived alone for six days

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A Nepali mountain guide who was feared dead after disappearing in Mount Everest’s notorious “death zone” has been found alive after surviving alone on the mountain for six days, in what rescuers are calling a remarkable self rescue.

Dawa Sherpa, also known as Hillary Dawa Sherpa, vanished last week while descending from the summit of Mount Everest with British climber Chris Thrall, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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Thrall recalled that he last saw Dawa Sherpa resting on his backpack above Camp 3 at an altitude of about 7,500 metres. After continuing down the mountain to assist another climber suffering from severe frostbite and lacking supplemental oxygen, Thrall lost sight of his guide.

“As I looked back up the mountain, Hillary Dawa didn’t appear to have moved, and certainly wasn’t descending, because we would have seen his head torch,” Thrall told the BBC.

For nearly a week, there was no sign of the experienced guide. His family had begun mourning him, and hopes of survival faded as he remained missing in the “death zone,” an area above 8,000 metres where oxygen levels are too low to sustain human life for extended periods.

Against all expectations, Dawa Sherpa was discovered on Thursday by a mountain cleaning team as he slowly made his way down the mountain toward base camp.

Thrall said he initially thought reports of the guide’s survival were false.

“It really does defy the odds,” he said. “It’s absolutely amazing, beyond words.”

According to 8K Expeditions executive director Pemba Sherpa, Dawa Sherpa’s survival was a “true self rescue”.

“Dawa managed to survive against all odds for days. It’s nothing short of a miracle,” he said.

Dawa Sherpa is currently receiving treatment at HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu. Doctors say he is awake and being treated for frostbite, cold related injuries, dehydration and trauma.

His daughter, Mhendo Lhamo Sherpa, told reporters that her father recognized her and was able to speak.

“We are happy,” she said.

This year’s Everest climbing season has been the busiest on record, with more than 1,000 successful summit attempts. According to AFP, five climbers have died during the season.

News.Az