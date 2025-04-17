Indonesia to partner with Jordan to grow wheat domestically

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia will partner with Jordan to conduct wheat planting trials as part of efforts to reduce reliance on imported wheat, a minister announced on Thursday.

Indonesian Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman made the statement after accompanying President Prabowo Subianto in visiting Jordan and other nations. He signed an agreement on agricultural cooperation with his Jordanian counterpart Khaled Huneifat on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We just arrived from a visit accompanying the president to Jordan. We will strengthen our cooperation with Jordan," Amran told a press conference at his office.

He said that Indonesia will cooperate with Jordan in exchanging information and technology in the sectors of agriculture and plantation, and water management.

The minister said that Jordan has agreed to assist Indonesia in cultivating wheat because the Middle East country has a good irrigation system, which produces abundant wheat.

"We have invited experts from Jordan," Amran said. "We have checked the agroclimate suitability across Indonesia. Then we look for superior seeds that we can grow in Indonesia."

The minister stressed that should the plan be fruitful, it will be able to reduce the country's shipment of wheat from overseas.

Indonesia, a tropical country, has succeeded in growing dates originating from the Middle East in the Indonesia's territories.

News.Az