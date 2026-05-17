Indonesia’s Dukono volcano erupts, authorities issue safety warning

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Dukono Volcano in Indonesia’s North Maluku province erupted on Sunday, spewing gray ash up to 5,000 meters above its peak, the country’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The 1,087-meter volcano is currently at the second-highest alert level.

Authorities urged residents and visitors to avoid activities within a 4-kilometer radius of the crater and advised the use of face masks to reduce respiratory risks from volcanic ash.

News.Az