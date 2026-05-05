Philippines' Kanlaon Volcano erupts, triggerin safety warning - VIDEO

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A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early Tuesday, sending a plume of ash about 800 meters (2,624 feet) into the sky and prompting authorities to maintain the alert level, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), eruptions from Kanlaon Volcano occurred shortly after dawn, with ash drifting westward. Alert level 2 remains in place, indicating heightened volcanic unrest.

In the past 24 hours, the volcano has recorded multiple ash emissions and volcanic earthquakes, along with elevated sulfur dioxide levels and continued ground swelling.

Officials have warned the public to stay out of the 4-kilometer (2.4 miles) permanent danger zone due to the risk of sudden eruptions.

News.Az