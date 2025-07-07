Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts again, spews ash 18km high - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Indonesia erupted again on Monday, blasting volcanic ash up to 18 kilometers into the sky and covering nearby villages in ash.

The eruption also sent searing gas clouds down its slopes, according to the country’s Geological Agency, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

No casualties have been reported, but authorities had already raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest category following an earlier eruption on June 18. The exclusion zone has since been extended to 7 kilometers.

Villagers watch the ash cloud above Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as it erupts on Monday, as seen from Nangahale village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara province. Photo: AFP

This is the latest in a series of eruptions in recent months. A previous eruption in November killed at least 10 people, while another occurred in March. The 1,584-meter-high volcano is one of a twin system with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan.

Indonesia, located along the seismically active “Ring of Fire,” is home to 120 active volcanoes.

