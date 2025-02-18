Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki experiences three eruptions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Flores District, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, erupted three times on Monday, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG).

The eruptions were recorded at 15:58, 16:22, and 23:43 local time, News.Az reports, citing ANTARA news agency.

During the initial eruption, the ash column's height was 900 meters above the peak or around 2,484 meters above sea level. The ash column was observed to be gray, with thick intensity, drifting towards the northeast.



According to the statement, the eruption was captured on a seismogram, showing a maximum amplitude of 14.5 mm and lasting around one minute and 42 seconds.



Meanwhile, during the second eruption, the ash column was observed to rise to 500 meters above the peak or around 2,084 meters above sea level. The ash plume appeared gray and thick, moving towards the north and northeast.



This eruption was recorded on a seismogram, with a maximum amplitude of 5.9 mm and lasting approximately one minute 18 seconds.



In the third eruption, the ash column height was 400 meters above the peak or around 1,984 meters above sea level. The ash column was recorded to be gray, with thick intensity, leaning towards the north and northeast.



This eruption was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 3.7 mm and lasted approximately 50 seconds.



Currently, Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki is classified at Status Level IV (Alert), where the community and visitors are prohibited from conducting any activities within a radius of six kilometers from the eruption center and the Southwest-North-Northeast sector extending as far as seven kilometers.



Residents around Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki are also advised to remain vigilant regarding potential rain lava floods in rivers originating from the peak of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki during high-intensity rainfall. They are also urged to stay calm and heed guidance from the local government while disregarding information from unverified sources.

News.Az