Indonesia’s Mount Marapi erupts, sending ash 1.6 km into sky

Mount Marapi, one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, erupted early Monday, sending a thick column of gray ash about 1.6 kilometers above its peak.

The eruption occurred in the morning at the volcano located in West Sumatra. According to the Mount Marapi Volcano Observation Post (PGA), the event was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 30 millimeters and lasted around 33 seconds, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

PGA officer Bilal Allegra Munbaits said the ash column appeared thick and gray and was drifting eastward from the crater.

Mount Marapi remains at Alert Level II status. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation warned about the potential threat of cold lava flows, particularly for communities living along rivers that originate from the volcano’s summit.

Officials noted that the danger increases during periods of rainfall or the rainy season. Residents have been advised to wear masks covering the nose and mouth if ashfall occurs in order to prevent respiratory problems.

Rising 2,891 meters above sea level, Mount Marapi is located on Sumatra. Authorities have long prohibited residents and tourists from entering within a 3-kilometer radius of the crater.

Indonesia has around 130 active volcanoes and sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

