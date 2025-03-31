Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano erupts again

Pyroclastic flow rolls down the slope of Mount Semeru during an eruption in Lumajang, East Java. Photo: AP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mount Semeru volcano has erupted once more in the province of East Java in central Indonesia, according to employees at an observation post.

According to them, the volcano sent an ash plume as high as 800 meters above its crater, or 4,476 meters above sea level, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As many as 54 Mount Semeru volcano eruptions were recorded in the past 24 hours, which lasted between 70 and 225 seconds, with some accompanied by earthquakes.

The authorities earlier advised local residents and visitors to remain cautious and refrain from coming closer than three km to the volcano’s crater.

Mount Semeru is the fourth highest volcano in Indonesia (3,676 meters above sea level) and the highest mountain on Java Island.

The Indonesian archipelago, the largest in the world, is made up of 18,000 islands. It is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, prone to strong seismic activity. There are over 500 volcanoes in Indonesia, including around 130 active ones.

News.Az