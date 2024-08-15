Inflation in Azerbaijan will remain close to Central Bank's target range in 2024 - Fitch Solutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Inflation in Azerbaijan will remain close to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s target range of 2.0% to 4.0% in 2024, News.az reports citing Fitch Solutions .

"Regarding inflation, year-on-year base effects have seen annual monthly inflation drop to an average of 1.2% y-o-y over the first fourmonths of the year (latest available data), compared to 13.7% over the same period of 2023. As a net energy exporter, Azerbaijan’s consumers are well-protected from changes in global oil prices as regards domestic fuel prices.However, changes in global inflation can filter through to the domestic economy via the import channel. At present, a global deceleration in price pressure contains this risk. In our view, inflation in Azerbaijan will remain close to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s target range of 2.0% to 4.0% in 2024, averaging 2.5% over the full year. In 2025, we forecast an average of 3.5%," the Fitch Solutions analysts noted.

News.Az