ING updates inflation forecast for Azerbaijan for 2024

ING (Internationale Nederlanden Groep), the international banking and financial services corporation of the Netherlands, has updated its inflation forecast for Azerbaijan for 2024, News.Az reports.

ING Group has increased the average annual inflation forecast in Azerbaijan for 2024 from 1,1% to 2,2%.This is 1,1% more than the corporation's July forecast. ING increased its inflation forecast for 2025 from 3,8% to 4,7%.According to forecasts, the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan is expected to be at 3,2% in the third quarter of 2024, and at 4,5% in the fourth quarter.Note that the Ministry of Economy has predicted that the annual inflation in the country will be 5.3% in 2024 and 4.9% in 2025. The State Statistics Committee announced that inflation for January-July of this year was 0.7%.

