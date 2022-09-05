Instagram fined €405m over children's data privacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Irish regulators have fined Instagram €405m for violating children's privacy, News.az reports citing BBC.

The long-running complaint concerned children's data - particularly their phone numbers and email addresses.

Some reportedly upgraded to business accounts to access analytics tools such as profile visits, without realising this made more of their data public.

Instagram's owner, Meta, said it planned to appeal against the decision. It is the third fine handed to the company by the regulator.

"We adopted our final decision last Friday and it does contain a fine of €405m [£349m]," Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) said.

News.Az