Insufficient income is common problem of protesting French farmers: Representatives

Insufficient income was the common problem of protesting French farmers, according to farmers' representatives, News.Az reports.

Farmers started protesting in mid-January for several weeks across the country, and demonstrated against the agricultural policy, as well as EU regulations.

The 60th Agricultural Show in Paris started in a tense atmosphere on Feb. 24, due to farmers' anger.

President of the Rome-based World Farmers' Organisation, Arnold Puech d'Alissac, told Anadolu that the reasons for the farmers' protests varied in each European country.

Farmers in Germany and France contested the increase in fuel taxes, while their Spanish peers protested against the bad weather and drought in the northeast.

European farmers are all questioning their future regarding the MERCOSUR agreement that destabilizes the European market, according to Arnold Puech d'Alissac.

"Farmers put the spotlight on many problems," he said. "They are expecting Europe- and country-level solutions, quicker than ever."

He added that the farmers were also angered by the lack of progress in negotiations on milk prices.

Member of the National Committee of the Farmers' Confederation, Jonathan Chabert, said, for his part, that farmers want to live on their profession.

EU measures regarding access to food and ecological transition are not appropriate, he noted.

"We need a million farmers in France to ensure food sovereignty," Chabert added. "Resentment and the feeling of abandonment were strong (among farmers.) Farmers in France reacted instantly to say 'We were abandoned and betrayed'."

Member of the Rural Coordination Union, Laetitia Pumat, also noted that the government's short-term offers to the crisis were insufficient, and did not suggest a long-term perspective.

