Intel CEO to visit White House amid tensions with President Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s public call last week for his removal, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter.

While Reuters has not confirmed the visit independently, the meeting is expected to include an extensive discussion between Tan and Trump. Tan aims to explain his personal and professional background and explore ways Intel and the U.S. government can collaborate, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The CEO hopes to secure Trump’s approval by emphasizing his commitment to the United States and framing Intel’s manufacturing capabilities as a critical national security issue.

Last week, Trump demanded Tan’s immediate resignation, citing concerns over Tan’s ties to Chinese companies and questioning his ability to turn around Intel, which has faced significant challenges.

Tan, a Malaysian-born Chinese American executive, has publicly aligned with the president’s focus on advancing U.S. national and economic security.

This high-profile intervention from Trump is rare and has sparked investor debate. Earlier reports revealed that Tan invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip companies, some linked to the Chinese military. His previous role as CEO of Cadence Design also drew scrutiny after the company pleaded guilty to U.S. charges related to sales to a Chinese military university.

Intel and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News.Az