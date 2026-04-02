Intel plans new investment in AI startup SambaNova

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Intel is preparing to deepen its investment in AI startup SambaNova Systems, in a move that could expand its stake while also raising questions about corporate governance.

According to reports, Intel plans to invest an additional $15 million in SambaNova — a company chaired by its own CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. If approved, the deal would increase Intel’s ownership to around 9%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The planned investment follows a $35 million injection earlier this year, part of a broader push by Intel to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence sector.

SambaNova, which develops advanced AI hardware and software, has been positioning itself as a competitor to industry leaders like Nvidia. The company is now focusing heavily on “AI inference” — the technology behind real-time responses in tools like chatbots.

The investment also highlights potential conflicts of interest, as Tan has longstanding ties to several startups receiving Intel funding.

Records show Intel has recently backed multiple companies linked to Tan, including OPAQUE Systems, EPIC Microsystems, and 3D Glass Solutions.

Corporate governance experts say such deals can raise concerns, especially when they may benefit executives personally. However, Intel insists it has strict oversight policies in place.

In a statement, the company said its board actively monitors all investments to ensure they serve shareholders’ best interests.

Since taking over as CEO, Tan has leaned on his deep venture capital connections to reshape Intel’s strategy, pursuing partnerships and investments across the semiconductor and AI ecosystem.

While some analysts view these relationships as a competitive advantage, others warn they could blur the lines between corporate strategy and personal financial interests.

SambaNova has faced challenges in recent years, including layoffs and funding pressures, but says it is now entering a stronger phase with new AI products and a clearer strategic focus.

As Intel continues to invest aggressively in AI, its growing ties with startups like SambaNova could play a key role in its efforts to compete in one of the tech industry’s most critical battlegrounds.

News.Az