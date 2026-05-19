An-2 aircraft makes emergency landing in Russia's Yakutia

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An An-2 aircraft carrying eight passengers made an emergency landing in a forested area in Russia’s Yakutia region, according to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations press service, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site.

“An An-2 aircraft made an emergency landing in a forested area. There were eight people on board,” the statement said.

The aircraft had taken off from the village of Tepliy Klyuch. The captain later decided to return to the departure airport, but contact with the aircraft has not been re-established since.

Following the emergency landing, authorities received a message containing the aircraft’s coordinates, along with information that the passengers had left the forest area on foot and were heading toward Tepliy Klyuch, the press service added.

News.Az