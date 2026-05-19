Meta boosts AI push with major internal job shifts

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Meta Platforms Inc. is reallocating 7,000 employees into new artificial intelligence-related roles, according to an internal memo, as part of a wider corporate restructuring that also includes planned job reductions later this week, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Employees will be transferred into several newly formed teams focused on AI-driven products, including agents and applications, according to the Monday memo from Chief People Officer Janelle Gale, which was reviewed by Bloomberg.

Gale said the company’s new organizational structure will be “flatter” and will result in “smaller teams.”

“We believe this will make us more productive and make the work more rewarding,” she added.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has positioned artificial intelligence as Meta’s top strategic priority, shifting teams and resources toward the rapidly expanding technology. The company’s AI push has become central to its consumer products and Zuckerberg’s broader corporate vision. Meta is investing hundreds of billions of dollars in talent and infrastructure to develop large language models that power chatbots and other consumer-facing tools, as it competes with rivals such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and OpenAI.

Meta has also been encouraging engineers to use AI agents to assist with coding and other tasks, and Zuckerberg is reportedly developing an AI-powered version of himself designed to interact with employees.

Previously, Meta informed staff that it plans to cut around 10% of its workforce on Wednesday—roughly 8,000 employees—as part of efforts to improve efficiency and offset its increased investment in AI. Employees in North America were advised to work from home on Wednesday, according to the memo.

News.Az