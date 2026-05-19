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G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Paris

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G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Paris
Photo: Reuters

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure talks with Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne as G7 finance ministers and other attendees stand for a family photo on the day of a G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Paris, France, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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