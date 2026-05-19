G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Paris
- 19 May 2026 11:19
- 19 May 2026 11:25
- 1060373
- Politics
-
- Share https://news.az/news/g7-finance-ministers-and-central-bank-governors-meeting-in-paris Copied
Photo: Reuters
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure talks with Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne as G7 finance ministers and other attendees stand for a family photo on the day of a G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Paris, France, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
By Leyla Şirinova