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Systems
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Ukraine has officially established Unmanned Systems Forces Day, which will be observed annually on June 11, marking recognition of the country’s expanding military use of unmanned technologies.11 Jun 2026-11:29
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South Korea will fine e-commerce giant Coupang (CPNG.N), opens new tab 625 billion won ($409.30 million) over a massive leak of customer information last year and illegal collection of personal information, in the country's largest data breach penalty on a company.11 Jun 2026-09:10
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Latvia is seeking help from Ukraine's battle-tested drone warfare experts as concerns grow over the ability of traditional air defense systems to counter increasingly sophisticated drone threats.10 Jun 2026-20:58
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on European countries to accelerate the development of their own air defence systems as an alternative to the United States-made Patriot system, amid ongoing security concerns linked to the war in Ukraine.09 Jun 2026-12:25
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Foxconn (2317.TW), opens new tab said on Thursday it will work with U.S. chipmaker Intel (INTC.O), opens new tab to jointly develop and deploy next-generation AI infrastructure and intelligent computing platforms in a move to capture booming demand for AI computing systems.04 Jun 2026-12:47
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Kuwait’s air defenses are intercepting “hostile missile and enemy drone attacks,” the country’s army said in the early hours of Wednesday.03 Jun 2026-03:33
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Cisco Systems announced a new suite of software tools on Tuesday designed to help businesses deploy their own defensive "armies" of autonomous AI agents to safeguard IT infrastructure against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.02 Jun 2026-17:16
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Few industries have become as strategically significant in the 21st century as semiconductors. Often referred to as the "brains" of modern technology, semiconductor chips power everything from smartphones and computers to automobiles, satellites, artificial intelligence systems and advanced military equipment. Without them, the modern digital economy would simply not function.21 May 2026-23:34
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Air defence systems have shot down another unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on approach to Moscow, according to local authorities.20 May 2026-16:30
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