New affordable Stellantis E-Car to be produced in Italy

New affordable Stellantis E-Car to be produced in Italy

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Global automaker Stellantis has announced plans to launch a new, low-cost small electric vehicle for the European market in a bid to revive the region's shrinking entry-level car segment. Production of the compact, fully electric vehicle—currently dubbed the "E-Car"—is scheduled to begin in 2028 at the company's Pomigliano d'Arco plant in southern Italy.

Stellantis aims to leverage strategic partnerships to minimize development costs and keep the price tag affordable for consumers. CEO Antonio Filosa, who is set to unveil the automaker's broader new business plan this week, emphasized that the E-Car is designed to meet a growing demand for stylish, European-made small vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Company executives have frequently pointed out that strict European safety and emissions regulations have drove up the cost of manufacturing new cars. They argue that Europe needs a new generation of stripped-down, budget-friendly vehicles—resembling Japan's popular "kei cars"—to prevent the transition to zero-emission mobility from stalling among lower-income drivers.

The shift to electric production will also safeguard local manufacturing jobs in Italy. The Pomigliano plant currently produces the popular internal combustion Fiat Panda city car, which Stellantis intends to keep in production until at least 2030.

News.Az