Intel reports higher revenue, net income in third quarter

Intel Corporation on Thursday reported a 3 percent year-on-year increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2025, with overall sales hitting 13.7 billion U.S. dollars, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to its financial report, Intel's net income increased to 4.1 billion dollars in the third quarter, reversing a 16.6 billion-dollar loss a year ago.

"Our Q3 results reflect improved execution and steady progress against our strategic priorities," said Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. "AI is accelerating demand for compute and creating attractive opportunities across our portfolio, including our core x86 platforms, new efforts in purpose-built ASICs and accelerators, and foundry services."

Intel and the U.S. administration agreed to support the continued expansion of American technology and manufacturing leadership through 8.9 billion dollars in funding from the U.S. government, said the report, adding that during the quarter, Intel received 5.7 billion dollars from the U.S. government.

During the quarter, Intel and Nvidia also announced a collaboration to jointly develop multiple generations of custom data center and PC products across hyperscale, enterprise and consumer markets. Nvidia agreed to invest 5 billion dollars in Intel common stock.

In its fourth-quarter guidance, Intel expects revenue of 12.8 billion to 13.8 billion dollars.

