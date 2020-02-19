Intel`s shares fall in price much - TABLE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prices for shares of the world's largest companies have become known.

ABC.AZ reports that the shares of four out of the six world giants have decreased, losing profitability, while shares of two other ones risen.

Intel Corp, Procter & Gamble, Coca Cola Co, and McDonalds are among the companies with price-declined shares, while IBM and Microsoft Corp are among those whose shares have risen in price.

Prices for shares of the giant companies are shown in the following table:

Company Price ($) Rise-Fall Coca-Cola co 59.53 -0.670% IBM 151.11 0.330% Intel Corp 66.12 -1.720% McDonald's 216.15 -0.430% Microsoft Corp 187.25 1.030% Procter & Gamble 124.91 -0.980%

