Intense gunfire heard around the presidency in Chad

Heavy gunfire was reported near the presidential office in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, according to local media on Wednesday, News.az reports citing foreign media.

“Heavy gunfire has been heard in and around the presidency and it continues,” the TchadOne news website said in a brief report on X.

The source of the gunfire remained unknown for now.

