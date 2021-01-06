Inter Milan's 8-game winning streak comes to end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Inter Milan's eight-game winning streak in Italian Serie A was snapped by Sampdoria in a Wednesday's game.

The winning side's Antonio Candreva scored the opener in the 24th minute, while Keita Balde found his team's second goal in the 38th minute.

Inter Milan's only goal came from Dutch defender Stefan De Vrij in minute 65 at Luigi Ferraris stadium.

Having 20 points, Sampdoria are in 11th place, while Inter Milan are in second place with 36 points.

In another Serie A game, Roma defeated Crotone with a 3-1 score in an away game.

Roma's Spanish forward Borja Mayoral scored twice, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his team's third goal in the first half.

Serbian defender Vladimir Golemic scored the losing side's sole goal in the second half and the game ended 3-1 at Crotone's Ezio Scida stadium.

Roma are in the third spot to have 33 points, while Crotone are bottom of the Serie A table with nine points.

(c) Anadolu Agency

News.Az

News.Az