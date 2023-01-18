International companies involved in illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits must be held legally accountable: AIR Center expert

The ongoing illegal exploitation of Soyudlu, Vejnali, Damirli and Gizilbulag deposits in Azerbaijani territories temporarily controlled by Russian peacekeepers constitutes a blatant violation of international law, Matin Mammadli, a leading adviser at the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), told News.Az.

Mammadli noted that such illegal activities inflicted a large amount of material damage on Azerbaijan and caused environmental pollution.

According to the AIR Center expert, the international companies involved in the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits must be held legally accountable.

“I hope that the Azerbaijani state will file lawsuits in international courts regarding the illegal activities of these companies,” he added.

