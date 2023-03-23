International Criminal Court to open office in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine and the International Criminal Court (ICC) have signed an agreement to open an office in this country, News.az reports.

"We are very grateful for the cooperation, support and assistance we have received from the Government of Ukraine and look forward to strengthening our cooperation in the future”, ICC Registrar Peter Lewis said.

According to the court, CC field presence/country offices are essential to develop and maintain cooperative relationships with key stakeholders in situation countries and to support the Court's mandate and resulting activities in these countries.

"We will not stop until all perpetrators of international crimes committed in Ukraine are brought to justice, independently of their political or military position," Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

News.Az