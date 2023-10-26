Internet banking transactions grow in Azerbaijan - CBA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Internet banking transactions in Azerbaijan increased by 15% in the first nine months of 2023, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2023 event in Baku n Thursday, News.Az reports.

"During this time, mobile banking transactions increased 2.4 times. The CBA's primary goal is to shape the transition from closed banking to open banking and open finance. As a result, it is critical to strengthen the work being done in the field of cyber security," Kazimov said.

He also stated that the Central Bank and the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security will sign a memorandum today.

News.Az