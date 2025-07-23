Iran agrees to host UN nuclear watchdog team in the coming weeks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has agreed to allow a technical team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog to visit in the coming weeks to discuss relations between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Tehran, according to Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Wednesday.

"The delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites," he told reporters during a visit to New York for meetings at the United Nations, News.Az reports citing Reuters

The IAEA had no specific comment on his remarks, but said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi was "actively engaging with all parties involved in the Iran nuclear issue."

The IAEA has said it is essential for it to be able to resume inspections in Iran following air strikes by Israel and the U.S. last month that aimed to destroy the country's nuclear programme in a bid to stop Tehran building a nuclear weapon.

Tehran denies seeking a nuclear weapon and says its nuclear programme is solely meant for civilian purposes.

"Our Atomic Energy Organization is assessing, actually, the damages to the nuclear installations, and we are waiting to receive their report. In this regard, it's a very dangerous work. We do not know what has happened there ... because of the risks of the radiation," Gharibabadi said.

News.Az