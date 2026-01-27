Iran alerts airspace ahead of military exercises near Strait of Hormuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Tuesday, warning of live-fire military activity in the airspace along the Strait of Hormuz, affecting air navigation in the region.

The notice said live-fire military activity will be conducted in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz as part of military drills, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It said military activity will take place between Jan. 27 - 29 within a circular area with a radius of five nautical miles.

It added that the airspace in the designated area, from ground level up to 25,000 feet, will be restricted and hazardous for the duration of the exercises.

US Air Forces Central (AFCENT) will conduct a multi-day readiness exercise across the Central Command area of responsibility to demonstrate rapid deployment and sustainment capabilities amid escalating tensions with Iran, the command announced earlier.​​​​​​​

The US said that all options, including military action, remain on the table in dealing with Tehran, as the US and Israel seek to change Iran’s ruling system.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a “swift and comprehensive” response.

News.Az