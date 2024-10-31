Iran alleges Israeli attack originated via US-created air corridor in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel conducted its attack on Iran through an air corridor established by the United States in Iraq, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said yesterday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Before the Israeli attack, I held discussions with Iraqi officials in Baghdad and received assurances that Israel would not be permitted to use Iraqi territory or airspace to launch any attacks on Iran.”“Despite these assurances, reports of the attack indicate that Iraqi airspace was utilised.”No immediate response has been issued from either Iraq or the United States regarding the Iranian foreign minister’s statements.Israel struck Iran on Saturday, according to official statements, the assault led to the deaths of four soldiers and one civilian.The assault follows Iranian strikes on Israel in early October, which came in retaliation for the assassinations of head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, during a visit to Tehran and Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan, a commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

News.Az