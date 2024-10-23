Iran and China urge immediate Gaza, Lebanon ceasefire to reduce tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have discussed a host of issues including bilateral ties and the ongoing war in Lebanon and Gaza, emphasizing that an immediate ceasefire is key to reducing tensions in West Asia.

The two presidents met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.President Pezeshkian said that the unwavering support of the United States and certain Western states for the Zionist regime is threatening peace in West Asia, adding that the regime has crossed all red lines, proving that it does not adhere to any humanitarian or legal principles by killing civilians and innocent people.Referring to Israel’s assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Republic, despite exercising its legitimate right to self-defense over the violation of its national sovereignty, ignored that right in favor of regional peace and a ceasefire in Gaza.However, he added, the Israeli regime intensified its crimes and spread the war to Lebanon.The Iranian president emphasized that his country believes that war does not benefit anyone, and therefore, it is not seeking conflict. However, he added, if anyone conducts an act of aggression against the Islamic Republic, they will receive a tough and decisive response.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president described China as a friend of Iran and its most important trade partner, saying that the two sides can join hands to confront totalitarianism of Western states.Xi, for his part, announced China’s readiness to strengthen ties with Iran, and stressed the need for enhancing mutual trust.“Friendly ties with Iran are valuable for us, and we are ready to defend the common interests of both countries”, he said.The Chinese president added that the two countries can also cooperate in various fields including economic, cultural and military issues.Elsewhere in his remarks, Xi said that the escalating tensions in the West Asia region are very concerning, adding that the key to reducing those tensions is the immediate establishment of a ceasefire.

News.Az