SpaceX ipo plans could propel Elon Musk toward potential trillionaire status

The prospectus for the upcoming initial public offering outlines ambitions linked to space exploration, including missions to the Moon and Mars, with the company framing its long-term goals around ensuring human survival beyond Earth, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

While the exact amount to be raised has not been officially disclosed, reports suggest figures as high as $75 billion, far exceeding previous major IPOs. The filing also shows SpaceX recorded a $2.6 billion operational loss last year despite $18.7 billion in revenue, with only its Starlink division currently profitable.

Analysts say the company’s valuation could reach as high as $1.75 trillion if the IPO proceeds successfully, with Musk expected to retain majority voting control. The filing links his long-term compensation to ambitious targets, including a market capitalisation goal of $7.5 trillion and technological milestones tied to Mars development, while investors are being warned about high risks despite strong market interest.