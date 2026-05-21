Canada summons Israeli envoy over detention of Gaza flotilla activists

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Canada has summoned the Israeli ambassador over the abduction and detention of activists participating in the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla this week, News.Az reports.

"The abominable treatment of civilians aboard the flotilla, including that which is documented in footage shared by Itamar Ben-Gvir, is unacceptable," Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a post on X.

"Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has directed officials to summon the Israeli ambassador to demand assurances regarding the safety and security of Canadians involved," Carney stated.

"Canada has already imposed strict sanctions on Mr. Ben-Gvir, including asset freezes and a travel ban, in response to his repeated incitement of violence. The protection of civilians and respect for human dignity must be upheld everywhere, at all times," the premier added.

The abominable treatment of civilians aboard the flotilla, including that which is documented in footage shared by Itamar Ben-Gvir, is unacceptable.



Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has directed officials to summon the Israeli ambassador to demand assurances regarding the… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) May 20, 2026

News.Az