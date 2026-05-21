Meta cuts 10% of workforce as Zuckerberg shifts focus to AI

In a company-wide memo, Zuckerberg also revealed that around 7,000 employees would be transferred into AI-focused roles as part of a broader restructuring effort across the tech giant, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The Facebook parent company said the changes are part of plans to improve efficiency while increasing investment in AI technologies. The layoffs and internal transfers are expected to impact roughly 20% of Meta’s overall workforce, following earlier announcements about additional job cuts and hiring freezes.

Zuckerberg described artificial intelligence as “the most consequential technology of our lifetimes” and said companies leading in the field would shape the next generation. He also acknowledged criticism over the company’s communication with employees and stated that no further company-wide layoffs are currently expected this year.

The restructuring comes months after Meta was ordered to pay $375 million in damages in a US court case related to allegations that the company knowingly harmed children’s mental health through its social media platforms. Meta has said it plans to appeal the ruling.