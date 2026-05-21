Heavy rain causes flash flooding in New York City - VIDEO

Heavy rain causes flash flooding in New York City - VIDEO

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Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms led to flooding and downed trees in parts of New York City on Wednesday night, News.Az reports, citing ABC 7.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens, and Manhattan, urging residents not to drive vehicles or walk into areas where water covers the roadway.

Video footage showed flooded roadways at 100-32 204th St. in Jamaica.

In Brooklyn, Citizen App video captured a large fallen tree blocking the intersection at 501 Kings Highway.

Separately, an activist recorded footage showing flooded streets in Rosedale, Queens.

News.Az