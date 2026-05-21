Ubisoft shares tumble after weak annual results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares in Ubisoft fell more than 15 percent on Thursday after the French video game company reported disappointing annual results and warned of further challenges in the year ahead, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The stock was trading at around 4.06 euros ($4.72) shortly after 11:00 am in Paris (1000 GMT), after earlier hitting lows of 3.88 euros.

On Wednesday, Ubisoft forecast “net bookings”—its preferred revenue measure—of 250 million euros for the first quarter of its 2026–27 financial year, significantly below the 285.5 million euros expected by analysts cited by Bloomberg.

For the current financial year, the company reported a net loss of nearly 1.5 billion euros, driven largely by a major restructuring effort that included cancelling seven games and delaying six others.

Analyst Antoine Fraysse-Soulier of eToro said the restructuring was being presented as a long-term “refounding,” but warned it should not obscure ongoing structural problems at the company.

He added that Ubisoft continues to face a “cost base that is still high, an irregular release calendar and a very strong dependence on a few historic franchises,” including Assassin’s Creed.

Ubisoft chief executive Yves Guillemot cautioned that the 2026–27 financial year would mark a “low point,” but said he expects a recovery beginning the following year as new titles are released.

News.Az