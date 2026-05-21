Latvia issues airspace threat warning near eastern border

Officials said additional air defense units have been deployed along Latvia’s eastern border to strengthen response capabilities amid ongoing regional tensions linked to the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing X.

Authorities noted that incidents involving foreign unmanned aerial vehicles entering or approaching Latvian airspace remain possible while Russia’s military operation in Ukraine continues.

Residents in the affected areas were urged to seek shelter indoors, close windows and doors and follow safety instructions. Officials also advised the public not to approach any suspicious low-flying or dangerous objects and to immediately contact emergency services by calling 112.