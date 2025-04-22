Iran announces plan to build 19 more nuclear reactors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has announced his country’s intention to add another 19 nuclear reactors to the one operating at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"Iran currently operates one reactor at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Our longstanding game plan is to build at least 19 more reactors, meaning that tens of billions of dollars in potential contracts are up for grabs," he pointed out in an address posted on the X social media platform, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the top diplomat, Tehran has never opposed scientific and technological cooperation with Washington. Moreover, in Araghchi’s words, "the trillion-dollar opportunity that our economy presents may be open to US enterprises."

Araghchi was expected to deliver the address at the Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference (the Carnegie Foundation is designated as an undesirable organization in Russia) on April 21. However, the Iranian foreign minister explained in an X post that his address had to be cancelled after the organizers tried to turn it into an open Q&A session.

Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, announced on February 21 that the corporation was in discussions with Iran on the development of another nuclear power plant in the country.

News.Az