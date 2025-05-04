Iran announces successful test of new 1,200-kilometer-range missile

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has successfully test-fired a new 1,200 km-range ballistic missile, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh announced on IRIB TV.

According to him, the missile "was launched from a distance of more than 1,200 km." It can detect and hit targets accurately, and is resistant to interference, News.Az informs via TASS.

Nasirzadeh stressed that Iran has a significant stockpile of missiles and is ready to use them "without hesitation" in case of aggression.

On April 19, Reuters news agency reported that Israel had presented the United States with several options for attacks on the Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

On April 17, The New York Times reported citing sources that Israel was preparing to strike Iran's nuclear facilities in May and was convinced that the United States would take an active part in preparing the attack and protect Israel from a possible retaliatory strike by Tehran. According to the newspaper, US President Donald Trump has embarked on a diplomatic settlement of the differences with Iran and in early April informed Israel that he would not support such a military operation.

