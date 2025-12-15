Iranian FM set to visit Moscow for key talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to pay a working visit to Moscow on December 17, where he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, the two foreign ministers plan to hold detailed discussions on pressing international issues, including the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

They will also exchange views on regional matters of mutual interest.

The talks will place special emphasis on key aspects of the traditionally extensive bilateral agenda between Russia and Iran.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level of comprehensive strategic partnership following the implementation of a new interstate treaty on October 2, 2025.

News.Az