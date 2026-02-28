Iran bombards Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Iraq

Huge smoke rises up from an oil facility facility after it appeared to have been hit by an Israeli strike Saturday, in southern Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

A US military base in Saudi Arabia is currently under attack by Iran, Fox News reports. Explosions have also been heard in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as tensions rapidly escalate across the region, News.Az reports.

The European Union’s joint naval fleet in the Red Sea has reportedly been placed on full combat alert amid fears of further escalation.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that Iran targeted American early warning systems at Al Udeid Air Base using missiles and drones. US Patriot air defense systems are actively intercepting Iranian missiles in the skies over Qatar.

Qatari authorities stated that a total of 65 missiles and 12 drones entered the country’s airspace following launches from Iranian territory.

In Kuwait, Iranian drones reportedly attacked a US naval base using four ballistic missiles and 12 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Iraqi air defense systems intercepted nine drones aimed at military facilities in the country’s southern provinces, according to security sources. Explosions were also reported near Baghdad International Airport and in other parts of Iraq where US forces are stationed. Pro-Iranian factions in Iraq claimed responsibility for launching dozens of drones at regional targets.

Amid the growing crisis, French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM has ordered all its vessels in the Persian Gulf to seek shelter and suspended transit through the Suez Canal.

The situation remains fluid, and official information regarding casualties or the extent of the damage has not yet been confirmed.

News.Az