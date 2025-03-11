News.az
Tag:
Espionage
Azerbaijan arrests man over collaboration with foreign spy agencies
09 Jan 2026-15:18
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel
20 Dec 2025-11:10
Iran releases two French nationals accused of espionage, says Macron
04 Nov 2025-23:05
Cuba charges ex-economy minister of espionage, financial crimes
01 Nov 2025-13:41
Israel arrests couple on suspicion of spying for Iran
01 Jul 2025-13:07
Iran executes three Mossad agents
25 Jun 2025-10:03
Iran detains five suspected Mossad agents
18 Jun 2025-10:57
Poland detains national accused of spying for Russia
11 Jun 2025-14:52
Russia expels two British diplomats, accusing the U.K. of spying
11 Mar 2025-00:59
Iran detains two British nationals
19 Feb 2025-09:15
