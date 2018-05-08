Iran Central Bank head: US dropping nuclear deal would not impact economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s central bank chief Valiollah Seif said that the country’s economy would not be affected if US President Donald Trump took the United States out of the nu

"We are prepared for all scenarios. If America pulls out of the deal, our economy will not be impacted," Reuters cited Seif as saying.

Trump will announce today whether he will pull out of the deal, a move that could disrupt the global oil supply. Iran’s economy is 60% reliant on oil income.

