Yandex metrika counter

Iran Central Bank head: US dropping nuclear deal would not impact economy

  • World
  • Share
Iran Central Bank head: US dropping nuclear deal would not impact economy

Iran’s central bank chief Valiollah Seif said that the country’s economy would not be affected if US President Donald Trump took the United States out of the nu

"We are prepared for all scenarios. If America pulls out of the deal, our economy will not be impacted," Reuters cited Seif as saying.

Trump will announce today whether he will pull out of the deal, a move that could disrupt the global oil supply. Iran’s economy is 60% reliant on oil income.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      