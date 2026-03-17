Iran claims missiles hit near Netanyahu office as defences faltered

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new wave of Iranian missiles has struck Israel, with projectiles reportedly landing near the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, according to Iranian media.

The Iranian Armed Forces launched the large-scale missile barrage earlier on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV channel.

Images circulating online appear to show Iranian missiles streaking across the skies over several areas, including the West Bank.

Media outlets reported powerful explosions across the region, particularly in Jerusalem.

Press TV highlighted what it described as a significant failure of regional defence systems, reporting that several large blasts were heard even before warning sirens were activated. It added that Israeli media claimed “only one Iranian missile was intercepted”.

According to these reports, the remaining missiles bypassed Israeli air defence systems and struck their intended targets.

“This fierce retaliation falls strictly within the framework of the Iranian Armed Forces’ legitimate response to a large-scale and unprovoked war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28,” Press TV said.

News.Az