Iran claims strike on Mossad HQ as conflict enters fifth day

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it successfully targeted Israeli intelligence facilities in Tel Aviv, including a Mossad operational center, as the conflict between Iran and Israel entered its fifth day of intensified military action.

The IRGC reported that its ballistic missile attacks targeted two major intelligence facilities, with explosions confirmed in Herzliya, Ramat HaSharon, and Ra’anana, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Israeli media reported at least five missiles hit the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, with images indicating damage to a significant command center or warehouse facility.

The strikes are part of Iran’s “Operation True Promise 3,” which the IRGC described as delivering “precise and painful blows” in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Iranian cities and infrastructure. The IRGC’s Aerospace Force announced that a “ninth wave of combined drone and missile attacks” began and will continue until dawn, declaring all Israeli cities and facilities as legitimate military targets.

In response, Israel has intensified airstrikes on Iran, targeting nuclear and military infrastructure around Tehran. The Israeli military claimed it is close to destroying ten additional nuclear targets in the capital, with a focus on the Fordow uranium enrichment facility. However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported damage only at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, with no changes noted at the Fordow or Esfahan facilities based on satellite imagery analysis following Friday’s attacks.

News.Az