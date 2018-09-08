Iran closes border crossing with Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran closed its border with Iraq on Friday after protesters torched the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Basra.

Tehran closed the Salamcheh crossing after an angry mob torched the consulate, according to Iraq’s local media, Anadolu Agency reports.

The attack did not result in any casualties but caused considerable damage to the building.

After the incident, Basra Operations Command declared a curfew in Basra.

Since July 9, Iraq’s Shia-majority central and southern provinces, especially Basra, have been rocked by protests to demand better public services, more job opportunities and an end to government corruption.

News.Az

News.Az