Iran condemns attacks on nuclear sites as ‘war crime’

The statement from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Wednesday comes days after a military assault as part of what it described as the US-Israeli “terrorist war” on the Islamic Republic, targeting two nuclear sites in Arak and Ardakan, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the AEOI, said that attacking nuclear facilities under IAEA oversight is inconsistent with international principles and constitutes an international offence, including against a heavy water complex.

The Khondab heavy water complex in Arak was reportedly targeted for a second time, following an earlier attack during the 12-day war last June. On the same day, Iranian authorities reported that a yellowcake production facility in Ardakan, in the central province of Yazd, was also struck.

“Attacking nuclear facilities that are under IAEA safeguards is totally inconsistent with international principles and such an international offence, even against a heavy water complex, is definitely a war crime,” Kamalvandi stressed.

He said Iran has legally documented the incidents and is consulting both domestic and international legal experts. He added that the matter would be pursued through the country’s Foreign Ministry and the office of the vice-president for legal affairs.

He also stressed that despite these attacks, Iran’s nuclear knowledge and capabilities cannot be destroyed. “The enemy will definitely fail to obliterate Iran’s nuclear knowledge through these attacks.”